Arsenal told to learn from Nwaneri situation in dealing with Dowman

Ethan Nwaneri is spending the second half of the season on loan at Olympique Marseille after struggling to secure regular game time at Arsenal. The Englishman is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents to emerge from the Arsenal academy, but the club have struggled to provide him with consistent minutes in the first team. The loan move is intended to allow him to continue developing while gaining valuable match experience.
Arsenal still view Nwaneri as a future starter, with the long-term goal of returning him to the starting XI once he is ready. In his absence, Max Dowman has stepped into the first team and delivered an outstanding performance against Everton, helping secure a vital victory. Dowman’s emergence emphasises the importance of managing young talent carefully and ensuring that promising players receive the opportunities they need to flourish.
Lessons from Nwaneri’s Experience
Despite his potential, Nwaneri has faced challenges in establishing himself in the first team. His situation illustrates the difficulty clubs face in balancing immediate squad needs with the development of young players. Dowman now faces a similar challenge, as strong performances have put him in the spotlight but do not guarantee regular playing time.
Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown said via Football Insider:
“I think Arteta has to learn from the situation with Ethan Nwaneri. He was, and still is, a very promising player, but he couldn’t get game time at Arsenal.
“It was a difficult decision for Arsenal to send him out on loan, and I think they got it wrong sending him to France with Marseille where it hasn’t worked out.
“But if you look step by step, he came into the Arsenal team as a substitute a few times, was never quite good enough to start games but needed playing time, eventually went out on loan and now it’s a difficult time for him there.
“They need to look at Dowman and think how can they avoid making similar mistakes. How can they get him more regular football to help his development?
“It’s such a difficult thing in football, managing players of that age who are clearly very bright talents when you’ve got players already in their position.”
Ensuring Proper Development
Arsenal now face the task of providing Dowman with sufficient playing time while avoiding the difficulties experienced by Nwaneri. Balancing immediate team requirements with long-term player growth will be essential. By offering consistent opportunities, the club can maximise the potential of both players and strengthen its squad for the future.
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Arteta won’t let Dowman out of his sight. His dad and older brother are now his agents, so they’ll have some input also, especially since his GCSE’s will be over and done with soon.
…and surprise surprise, he’s not made Tuchel’s World Cup squad, but Rice, Saka, Madueke & Eze have.
I thought the nwaneri loan made total sense – it started off brightly – it’s only because they sacked their manager (who clearly wanted EN) that things have changed. Question is whether we could/should have known the manager change was possible/likely – if we didn’t consider that, then we deserve some blame, but if it came completely out of the blue, it’s just one of those things. There’s risks with every approach.
Hopefully Dowman will be a bit of a different case where he’ll become as good or better than players occupying the same position quite quickly – from what I’ve seen the main thing is just not exposing him too quickly, but we don’t have doubts about his ability, so it’s easier to control how much he plays.
Nwaneri needed a bit of development time, and so arteta struggled to give him enough game minutes.