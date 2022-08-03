Arsenal told to pay £50m for Premier League ace

Noel Whelan has urged Arsenal to pay the £50m valuation of Jarrod Bowen because the Englishman is worth it.

Bowen has emerged as one of the best players in England in recent seasons after he moved from Hull City to West Ham.

The Hammers have become one of the European campaigners in England because of the impact he has made on their team.

Reports have linked the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool with a move for him, and the Hammers are prepared to allow him to leave them.

However, they value him at around £50m, a fee that seems to make him overrated.

However, former Leeds United man, Whelan, believes he is well worth the price and there is more to come from the new England international.

He tells Football Insider: “I think he’d fit into any side with the way he’s been playing.

“He’s a really good, exciting player. 25 years old but it feels like he’s been around for a lifetime – and still has those prime years ahead of him.

“£50m wouldn’t be a price tag you would sniff at. He’s very much worth that with what he gives you. He’s got work rate, assists, goals, running off the ball – and he’d fit right in at Arsenal.”

Bowen has been in stunning form in the Premier League and we need players like him in our squad to improve our performances.

The winger knows where the goal is, and he also thrives on providing assists for others.

