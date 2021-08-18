Arsenal told to pay £51million if they want to sign La Liga target

Arsenal has suffered a blow in their bid to add Kieran Trippier to their squad in this transfer window.

The Englishman has been on their radar as they continue to look for reinforcements for the defence.

The Gunners remain one of the most fragile members of England’s top six and could end this campaign in a disappointing position again because of their poor defence.

They are now looking to add Trippier to their squad, which should make it stronger.

The Englishman won La Liga with Atletico Madrid last season and he is keen to return to the Premier League.

However, AS reports that the Spanish champions are unwilling to entertain any negotiations for his signature.

If the Gunners are serious about signing him, they will have to pay his release clause, which stands at £51million.

Arsenal’s previous business dealings with Atletico wasn’t such a happy one for them, with the Gunners triggering the release clause of Thomas Partey late in the last summer transfer window.

The Spaniards now appear to be telling them to do the same for Trippier, but it will be hard for the Gunners to do that.

They have just splashed the cash to sign Ben White and will hardly want to spend that much on Trippier.