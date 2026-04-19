Andrea Cambiaso celebrating
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Arsenal told to pay 60m euros for Serie A defender

(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Arsenal have added Andrea Cambiaso to their shopping list for the end of this season, with the Juventus full-back reportedly impressing them greatly over the last few months. The defender’s performances have drawn increasing attention as clubs assess potential reinforcements ahead of the next campaign.

Cambiaso has been in fantastic form so far and continues to be a key player for the Turin club. Despite his importance to Juventus, there remains a possibility that he could be sold when the current season comes to an end if suitable offers arrive.

Juventus Set Asking Price

Juventus consider him an important member of their squad, yet they are believed to be open to his departure should the right proposal be made. That stance has encouraged interested clubs, including Arsenal, to continue monitoring the situation closely.

As reported by Tuttojuve, the Italian club has valued Cambiaso at 60 million euros and believes he is worth that figure, given the development he has shown since arriving in Turin. The reported valuation now provides clarity for any side considering a move.

Arsenal Face Competition

Arsenal is not the only club interested in signing the defender, which could make any pursuit more complicated. The presence of several suitors may force the Gunners to meet the asking price, particularly if rivals are prepared to make immediate offers.

Competition in the market often increases transfer fees, and Juventus may feel they are in a strong position if multiple clubs attempt to secure Cambiaso’s signature. That scenario could turn the race into one of the more closely watched defensive pursuits of the summer.

Cambiaso’s ability to play in both full-back positions is viewed as a major advantage. His versatility would be especially appealing to Arsenal, who value players capable of performing effectively in more than one role within the squad.

Mikel Arteta is known to appreciate adaptable footballers who can fit into different tactical demands, and that quality may strengthen Arsenal’s interest further. If the club decide he is the right option, they could soon become serious in their efforts to bring him to North London.

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