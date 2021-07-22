Arsenal told to pay as much as £32m for relegated star

The Times is reporting that Arsenal has had two bids for Aaron Ramsdale rejected because Sheffield United is demanding more money than what has been offered.

Arsenal wants a new goalkeeper this summer after putting up with a number of inconsistent performances from Bernd Leno last season.

They want to have quality players in every area of the squad in the upcoming campaign.

Ramsdale has been relegated in each of the last two Premier League seasons, firstly with Bournemouth and then Sheffield United.

However, he is one of the best shot-stoppers in England and even earned a call up to the Three Lions’ camp for Euro 2020.

Sheffield United wants to keep all their top players hoping to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

However, they will struggle to keep Ramsdale and want to at least make good money from his sale.

The report says they have now told Arsenal that they would have to pay as much as £32m before they can get their man.

That fee means the Blades are trying to make a decent profit from his sale after buying him for £18.5 million last summer.

It remains unclear how much Arsenal has bid for him, but the Gunners should baulk at that asking price.