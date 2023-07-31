Arsenal told to pay big money as they did for Declan Rice to sign Raya

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has urged Arsenal to pay big money to sign David Raya in this transfer window.

The Gunners have shown interest in the Bees goalkeeper as they seek good competition for Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale is still one of the best goalies in England, but Raya can also be described that way and has a year left on his contract at Brentford.

Arsenal is looking to take advantage of this to add him to their squad and faces competition from Bayern Munich.

However, the main problem the Gunners would have is paying £40m for a player with just a year left in his contract.

But Frank believes he is worth that much and is in a similar situation to Declan Rice, whom Arsenal paid big money for.

He said via the Daily Mail:

‘Like everything, it’s a negotiation. I would love to get £40m.

‘That’s what he’s worth. I think he’s one of the best keepers, he was one of the four best keepers in the Premier League last season, so what is the price?

‘And Kane you’re talking one year left and £150m. The keeper is at his best age I think. But anyway a good thing I am not negotiating. That is for Phil [Giles] and Matthew [Benham] and Arsenal. I just take care of the coaching.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

The market for players is highly inflated in the Premier League and we probably worsened it by spending £105m on Rice, but Raya is not worth that much.

We could wait until the end of next season and get him on a free deal if the Bees keep insisting on big money.