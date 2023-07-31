Arsenal told to pay big money as they did for Declan Rice to sign Raya

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has urged Arsenal to pay big money to sign David Raya in this transfer window.
The Gunners have shown interest in the Bees goalkeeper as they seek good competition for Aaron Ramsdale.
Ramsdale is still one of the best goalies in England, but Raya can also be described that way and has a year left on his contract at Brentford.
Arsenal is looking to take advantage of this to add him to their squad and faces competition from Bayern Munich.
However, the main problem the Gunners would have is paying £40m for a player with just a year left in his contract.
But Frank believes he is worth that much and is in a similar situation to Declan Rice, whom Arsenal paid big money for.
He said via the Daily Mail:
‘Like everything, it’s a negotiation. I would love to get £40m.
‘That’s what he’s worth. I think he’s one of the best keepers, he was one of the four best keepers in the Premier League last season, so what is the price?
‘And Kane you’re talking one year left and £150m. The keeper is at his best age I think. But anyway a good thing I am not negotiating. That is for Phil [Giles] and Matthew [Benham] and Arsenal. I just take care of the coaching.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
The market for players is highly inflated in the Premier League and we probably worsened it by spending £105m on Rice, but Raya is not worth that much.
We could wait until the end of next season and get him on a free deal if the Bees keep insisting on big money.
This is out of the blue..
But Arteta and Edu have been surprising us with their signing for about 2 seasons now.
So if we used the £67 million we spent on Havertz plus this £40 million or so that seems to be available for either Lavia, Kudus or Raya, if we added all together and went for a striker instead?
😊
No he does not worth £40 mill Frank and let be honest Declan Rice case is a different kettle of fish.
Declan Rice is an England international and further to that he’s the captain of the three lions, with an optional one year at West Ham when we bought him.
Just wants to reminds fans Brentford has already rejected multiple bids from Arsenal and Tottenham for Raya.
Declan Rice had one year left on his contract but West Ham had the option of another one, so effectively it was two.
Yes Nabilo, that’s exactly my point.
But Arsenal has already bid for Raya in the pass and it was rejected, we have seen when the gaffer likes a player it can quickly turns into an obsession.
It is the signing of Timber and to a lesser extent Ramsdale shakiness at his near post that is influencing this move in my opinion.
If Arsenal signs Raya we will become even more press resistant with a lot more passing between Raya and Timber.
Arteta has to wait until he becomes free and better he use that 40m to buy Kudus
We have more pressing needs than another GK.
Let the assistant coaches do their job and help Ramsdale improve. If they are unable, get rid of them. Players and managers don’t work out sometimes, it’s the same with assistant coaches.
Why invest 40 million in Ramsdale and Turner only to upend it now with Raya?
Why not upend the striker position as well? Defense revamped with Saliba, Zinchenko, and now Timber.
Midfield revampedwith Jorginho, now Rice and Havertz.
Why not shake things up in striker position? Jesus needs competition, and Nketiah has had 4 years worth of chances.
Let’s not have a Brentford player recommended by the coach who recommended Runersson, and who’s also said player’s previous coach and friend.
And for £40 mil.🤣
Let’s just get rid of the coach.