Arsenal told to prepare to pay a high price for their La Liga target

Arsenal wants to add Joao Felix to their squad in the next transfer window or at the end of this season, but he will not come cheap.

The attacker has fallen out with his manager at Atletico Madrid, and the Spanish side seems prepared to allow him to leave them.

Arsenal has lost Gabriel Jesus to a long-term injury which could force them to make January purchases.

However, they might need help to get the cash to purchase Felix, even though Atleti has now decided to cash in on him.

Sky Sports Dharmesh Sheth has now delivered an update on the situation of things and insisted he will be an expensive player to buy.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“I think he would be a great addition to any frontline. It’s just gone a little bit sour, if you listen to all the reports emanating out of Madrid, between himself and Diego Simeone.

“Atletico Madrid might be pushing the sale of Joao Felix, but it will be in Atletico’s interest to have as many clubs interested in Joao Felix as possible because, if they are going to sell, they will want to create a situation that would push his price up.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Felix has been a fantastic player in the last few seasons, and he certainly will make an impact on our team if we add him to the group.

However, an expensive purchase is better suited for the end of the season when we have a bigger budget.

The Arsenal boss talks about lack of finishing, Nketiah, Nelson, and other injuries

