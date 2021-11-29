Arsenal told to replace forward who isn’t ‘doing enough’

Danny Mills has told Arsenal that Alexandre Lacazette should be replaced as opposed to offering him a new deal.

The French striker has worked his way back into the first-team after starting the campaign benched, although he did find himself out of the starting line-up again this weekend. Our side went onto win 2-0, with Lacazette only coming on for the final 15 minutes and having very little impact.

With his contract running down at present however, with around six months remaining on his current terms, his future remains up in the air. His recent form has led to some to believe he is line for a new deal, but Mills insists that he isn’t doing enough to deserve one.

“They’re going to need some kind of replacement if they are to let him go.,” Danny told the FootballInsider.

“But is he doing enough at the moment to earn a new deal on big money? I don’t see it if I’m honest. It would be big to let him go, but they should.

“You look at the likes of Willian and Aubemeyang. Is it the best move all around? If he wasn’t at Arsenal would you be thinking ‘We need to sign this player’? Probably not is the answer.”

While you have to agree that Laca’s recent performances certainly helped us to return to form, his role is definitely one that could be improved. You have to agree that if he was elsewhere, we wouldn’t be pining for him to come to the Emirates, with the biggest negative about his potential exit the fact that he is set to leave for nothing.

With that in mind, maybe we should be considering January as an option assuming we can get some sort of fee for his sale, with the likes of Nketiah, Martinelli and Balogun all craving minutes also.

Patrick