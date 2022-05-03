Arsenal told to sign out-of-form striker for a low price

Kevin Phillips doesn’t think it is a bad idea if Arsenal signs Marcus Rashford as long as the price is right.
Reports have linked the Manchester United striker with a move to the Emirates this summer after his underwhelming campaign at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils have underperformed so far, and they are set to overhaul their playing squad when their new manager, Erik Ten Hag starts.
They are not a selling club, so Arsenal will be quoted a huge fee for Rashford’s signature, despite his poor form in this campaign.
Speaking about the prospect of the striker leaving, Phillips believes he needs a change of environment, but a move to Arsenal should be at a reasonable price.
He tells Football Insider: “I can’t see him being valued at much – he just hasn’t done enough in the past year.
“I think the biggest thing he needs to do is leave Man United. He needs to reignite his career and his passion for the game.
“Arsenal can get him through the door with that £45million budget – that is far too much to spend on him, and I’d be negotiating that price down, for sure.”
Rashford has been a good Premier League player in the last few seasons, but his form in this campaign has been poor.
He might return to form at the Emirates, but it represents a huge gamble, and he truly should only join us at a reasonable fee.
We might also need him to take a pay-cut to make the move because he is a high earner at United presently.
If we can reach champions League I would be going all out for Haaland, screw the wages.
If we can’t get haaland then I would see who I can get for the least money out of Jesus, rashford, gnabry and others. I would go all out for Dybala on a free, I would sell Pepe to add to my funds, may be keep Nketiah and Nelson as we will need depth going into Europe.
Rashford (NO), overrated
Nketiah (NO), average at best
Dybala (NO), too injury prone
Haaland (YES), but at 500k weekly, (NO). Such wages have a rippling negative effect on other players in the dressing room
DCL (NO), average at best
Abraham (YES), for the right price
Osimhen (YES)
Nunez (YES)
Lautaro Martinez (YES)
Just Get rich,they’ll switch and holla at you.
Rashford looks lost at the moment, every time he plays for man Utd, if he loses the ball his head drops and he walks away.
Arteta may be able to resurrect his form (and hey, with Jesus in the team, anything may be possible).
My worry with Rashford is his off-field activities, which I think have turned his focus away from football.
I am not sure he is strong enough to ditch those and concentrate on his game again.
Consequently I would not move for him in the summer!!!!