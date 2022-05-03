Arsenal told to sign out-of-form striker for a low price

Kevin Phillips doesn’t think it is a bad idea if Arsenal signs Marcus Rashford as long as the price is right.

Reports have linked the Manchester United striker with a move to the Emirates this summer after his underwhelming campaign at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have underperformed so far, and they are set to overhaul their playing squad when their new manager, Erik Ten Hag starts.

They are not a selling club, so Arsenal will be quoted a huge fee for Rashford’s signature, despite his poor form in this campaign.

Speaking about the prospect of the striker leaving, Phillips believes he needs a change of environment, but a move to Arsenal should be at a reasonable price.

He tells Football Insider: “I can’t see him being valued at much – he just hasn’t done enough in the past year.

“I think the biggest thing he needs to do is leave Man United. He needs to reignite his career and his passion for the game.

“Arsenal can get him through the door with that £45million budget – that is far too much to spend on him, and I’d be negotiating that price down, for sure.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rashford has been a good Premier League player in the last few seasons, but his form in this campaign has been poor.

He might return to form at the Emirates, but it represents a huge gamble, and he truly should only join us at a reasonable fee.

We might also need him to take a pay-cut to make the move because he is a high earner at United presently.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta Talks about Arsenal’s massive win over West Ham, injuries and the team’s “character”