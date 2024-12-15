Arsenal told to target Belgian defender to improve their corner routine

Arsenal’s set-piece proficiency has been one of the highlights of their recent performances, with the team consistently threatening opponents from corners and wide free kicks. While they have struggled to score from open play in recent weeks, the Gunners have made the most of their opportunities from dead-ball situations. Players like Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka have been instrumental in this success, delivering dangerous crosses into the box that their teammates have capitalised on with precision.

This strength has made Arsenal increasingly difficult to defend against, even though most opponents know what to expect. However, there’s always room for improvement, and some believe Arsenal should continue to bolster their set-piece arsenal by adding another specialist to their squad. Former Gent coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck has urged Arsenal to consider signing Maxim De Cuyper, a talented left-back currently shining for Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League.

Speaking to Voetball24, Vanhaezebrouck praised De Cuyper’s ability to deliver pinpoint crosses and corners, comparing him to Belgian football legend Frank Vercauteren. “His crosses are becoming more and more like how Frank Vercauteren whipped balls in front of goal. His corners are phenomenal. Arsenal has a patent on corners at the far post. If Arsenal are looking for a left back who can deliver the ball hard, then De Cuyper is the ideal person,” he said.

While De Cuyper’s set-piece delivery could enhance Arsenal’s already impressive corner routines, any potential signing must be evaluated for their overall capabilities, not just their strengths in dead-ball situations. De Cuyper’s emergence as one of the finest full-backs in the Belgian league suggests he could offer more than just quality deliveries. His all-around abilities, combined with his crossing expertise, might make him a strong candidate for Arsenal if they choose to strengthen their options at left-back.

Though Arsenal’s set-piece success has been impressive, it remains crucial for Mikel Arteta’s side to maintain balance in their game, ensuring open-play goals are a regular feature. Set pieces can only take a team so far, but players like De Cuyper could add a valuable new dimension to the squad.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…