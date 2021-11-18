Arsenal told to watch out for their London rivals as they bid to sign Juventus star

Arsenal has been warned about the threat of Tottenham as they look to add Dejan Kulusevski to their squad at the Emirates.

The Swede might become the next Juventus player to leave Turin as he struggles to impress Max Allegri.

Arsenal likes his profile and the Gunners are working hard to add him to their squad at the Emirates.

However, they aren’t the only club with an interest in his signature, and Calciomercato says Spurs is the suitor they need to monitor.

Former Juventus manager, Antonio Conte and football director Fabio Paratici now work at Spurs and they certainly hand the Lilywhites an advantage in the race.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kulusevski would eventually have to decide the club he wants to join and he could move to the Emirates.

At Arsenal, he is guaranteed to get more than enough opportunity to impress as Mikel Arteta puts his trust in young players.

The Gunners are being rebuilt, and he has a chance to become one of the key players in the squad in the next few years.

Antonio Conte isn’t exactly a fan of inexperienced players and he could easily suffer the same fate in Juve if he moves to Tottenham.

Eventually, Edu and Arteta would need to sell the idea of moving to the Emirates very well to him to secure his signature.