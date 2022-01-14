Arsenal told transfer target “would be a real asset for the club.”

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Georginio Wijnaldum in this transfer window.

The former Liverpool man moved to PSG in the summer as a free agent, and he has been struggling to get used to his new environment.

He enjoyed a splendid time in the Premier League and could do a job for Arsenal.

The Gunners are light in midfield after losing Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny to the AFCON.

Wijnaldum will give Mikel Arteta more options in midfield as the Spanish gaffer looks to build a strong squad at the Emirates.

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell, likes to watch the Dutchman and insists in a new interview that Wijnaldum will surely make an impact at the Emirates if he makes the move.

He tells Football Insider: “They need somebody to come in there who can compliment Partey.

“Losing [Ainsley] Maitland-Niles and not replacing him would wind the Arsenal fanbase up. They should have somebody someone in straight away. It should have been addressed yesterday.

“Wijnaldum knows the Premier League. He has won a title here. He is dependable, he’s fit, strong and he is great on the ball.

“Now there’s a player who would be a real asset for the club. He would be a no brainer for me. Get it done.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wijnaldum is one of the best players we can add to our midfield because of his technical skills and experience.

Even Thomas Partey will have something to learn from the Dutchman if Arsenal pulls off this transfer.

However, we have also been linked with a move for Arthur Melo, who is equally a fine midfielder to add to the squad.

