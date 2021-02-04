Arsenal told West Ham game plan that stopped Grealish

Arsenal will face Aston Villa next in the Premier League as they look to return to winning ways following two winless matches.

Mikel Arteta’s side fell to a 2-1 loss to Wolves in their last league game, a result that was influenced by the two red cards they received.

Villa Park is another tough place to visit, and the Villans have already beaten the Gunners this season.

In the reverse fixture at the Emirates, the Gunners were run ragged by some of the best performances from the likes of Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins in a 3-0 win.

Grealish, in particular, ran the show like he has done in so many other matches for his team this season.

However, the England midfielder struggled to be at his brilliant best when Villa faced West Ham in their last match.

The Hammers devised a plan to stop him and it worked, Arsenal has now been told what David Moyes did to make him ineffective.

Speaking about the game on BBC via Football London, Micah Richards revealed that the Hammers tag-teamed him with Ryan Fredericks and Vladimír Coufal, which made it hard for him to influence the match.

“They’re doing well. But today, Coufal and Fredericks doubled up against Grealish,” Richards said on Match of the Day via Football London.

“They knew what they were doing, but yeah, it was an off-day.”