Arsenal told what to expect from Gyokeres as they close in on deal

Arsenal are eager to complete the signing of Viktor Gyokeres as soon as possible, with the club preparing to depart England for pre-season shortly. Since the conclusion of the previous campaign, Arsenal have been engaged in discussions to reinforce their attacking options by adding a new striker. Despite these negotiations, no agreement has yet been finalised.

Mikel Arteta’s side had identified Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres as potential targets and entered advanced talks for both players. However, the club always intended to sign only one striker and have now agreed to progress with Gyokeres as their preferred choice. The Swedish forward is equally motivated to make the move happen, and Arsenal are determined to ensure that no competing clubs intervene in the transfer process.

Expectations for Gyokeres at Arsenal

Gyokeres boasts an impressive goal-scoring record, having found the net nearly one hundred times across the last two seasons. Given this prolific form, many supporters and analysts expect him to contribute significantly to Arsenal’s attacking output. Portuguese football journalist David Novo recently shared his views on what Gyokeres might offer at the Emirates.

Speaking via Football Insider, Novo said, “I don’t know if Gyokeres is going to score that amount of goals, but I think he’s really up to the challenge. He’s going to be a huge signing for Arsenal and I think he’s going to score a lot of goals in the Premier League.” He further highlighted Gyokeres’ strengths, adding, “He never missed one penalty here in Portugal, so it’s one of his weapons, so to speak.”

Key Attributes and Playing Style

Novo elaborated on Gyokeres’ playing style, emphasising his physicality and resilience. “We all know he’s a really strong and physical striker and with the way Sporting play, they have several penalties. And because Gyokeres suffers a lot of falls in a penalty box, usually that’s him taking the responsibility to score those penalties,” he explained. This insight suggests that Gyokeres is not only capable of scoring from open play but can also be relied upon in high-pressure situations such as penalties.

As Arsenal look forward to integrating Gyokeres into their squad, the focus remains firmly on the goals he can bring to the team. Fans and the club alike hope that his arrival will bolster Arsenal’s offensive threat and contribute to a successful season ahead.

