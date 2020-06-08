Arsenal told what to look for in a player they want to replace their star man

This summer’s transfer window is an important one for Arsenal and one player whose future will be a major focus is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker is entering the final year of his current Arsenal contract and the Gunners want him to renew his deal with them.

He has been very important to the Gunners with his goals helping the club to remain in the hunt for a European place this season.

However, talks over a new deal have stalled with the striker free to speak to other teams ahead of a free transfer from next January.

Just like most Arsenal fans, former Gunner, David O’Leary has been concerned about the future of the club’s captain.

In speaking about the strikers future recently, he insisted that Arsenal cannot afford to let the former Borussia Dortmund man leave them for free like Aaron Ramsey did last summer.

He, however, said the club had to know what the striker wanted and act accordingly and if they need to replace him they have to look for a striker that is young and hungry because they should sign a replacement with the future in mind.

He said via Talksport: “I think the club has learned in the past that letting people’s contracts run down and walking out on free transfers, top players have done that, it’s not financially right for the club.

“Personally, I hope he signs again because his goal-scoring record is unbelievable.

“But, the club has got to find out does he want to stay, and if he doesn’t then I think they have got to cash in on him.

“You cannot afford to let contracts run down now, particularly a player like that.

“If he runs his contract down and just walks out on a free, that would be criminal in many ways.

“But we all have to have our own structures on the financial side of things. I don’t know what he’s looking for.

“Arsenal pay fantastically well, whether that is good enough for him… [I don’t know]

“If it’s not going to be, I hate to say it, I think they have got to go and get the best price for him and use that money to bring in someone young and hungry and hopefully do great for Arsenal Football Club.

“I hope it doesn’t come to that.”