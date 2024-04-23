Arsenal told why they should go and get Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal may have just been advised by the former Juventus player Darko Kovacevic on why they should try to recruit Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

There has been much discussion about Arsenal’s desire to sign a top No. 9 this summer and why they cannot afford not to.

Dusan Vlahovic is one of the several strikers they are interested in; after they failed to bring him on board during the winter transfer window of 2022, his name has constantly popped up in their transfer gossip columns.

If the Gunners are determined to sign a striker, as speculated, it should not surprise anyone if they push for his swoop this summer. According to Tuttosport, Juventus is willing to sell Vlahovic to Arsenal provided their transfer offer meets his asking price of £52 million and covers his £10 million salary.

Vlahovic a top-level striker

Some Juventus fans may rightfully question why the club wants to sell one of their most reliable players — the Serbian, who has 17 goals and 3 assists in 31 games — who can lead them to victory next season. One such Juve fan, ex-Juve star Kovacevic, now a sporting director at Olympiacos, acknowledges the exceptional quality of the 24-year-old striker and argues against his sale in the summer.

“If it were only up to me, I would never sell him,” Kovacevic told Italian outlet TuttoJuve.

“He is a top-level striker, amongst the best in circulation.

“But evaluations in football are not made by one person, and we must take into account, in general, many factors.”

Arsenal is hunting for a top striker, and the admissions above clearly show that Vlahovic is that. Yes, those claims serve as a warning to Juventus (not to let Vlahovic go), but they also spur the ex-Fiorentina striker’s suitors to want to sign him this summer.

Arsenal must be fully aware of what they could gain from Vlahovic if they sign him; they were so sure about signing him before he joined Juventus.

With a modest £51 million bid to capture Vlahovic, Arsenal may have extra cash to further reinforce their roster with players who can, next season, get them over the line.

Daniel O