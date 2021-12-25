Arsenal told why they should sign Serie A star

Arsenal has identified a number of strikers as transfer targets as they look for attacking reinforcements in the next few months.

The Gunners have added new players to their midfield and defence in the last transfer windows.

The spot that needs to be strengthened in their squad now is attack and Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with several strikers.

The club could lose all of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette in the summer.

If they leave, Arsenal might need to sign up to two strikers to bolster their squad.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins.

The former is one of the deadliest strikers in Europe and Four Four Two reveals a few reasons they should push to sign him.

The report says: “He adds the full stop: he’s always going to find goals with this kind of movement, regardless of what system he’s in and who his manager is. A strong left-footer, he makes a nice contract to the right-footed Martinelli, too.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic has the attributes of some of the great strikers we have all watched in the game and Arsenal would benefit from having him in our squad.

The Fiorentina man scores all types of goals and he is good both with his feet and in the air.

He would cost a lot of money and has so many suitors at the moment, but Arsenal has to try to pull off the transfer.

