Arsenal told why they should sign Serie A star

Arsenal has identified a number of strikers as transfer targets as they look for attacking reinforcements in the next few months.
The Gunners have added new players to their midfield and defence in the last transfer windows.
The spot that needs to be strengthened in their squad now is attack and Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with several strikers.
The club could lose all of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette in the summer.
If they leave, Arsenal might need to sign up to two strikers to bolster their squad.
The Gunners have been linked with a move for the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins.
The former is one of the deadliest strikers in Europe and Four Four Two reveals a few reasons they should push to sign him.
The report says: “He adds the full stop: he’s always going to find goals with this kind of movement, regardless of what system he’s in and who his manager is. A strong left-footer, he makes a nice contract to the right-footed Martinelli, too.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Vlahovic has the attributes of some of the great strikers we have all watched in the game and Arsenal would benefit from having him in our squad.
The Fiorentina man scores all types of goals and he is good both with his feet and in the air.
He would cost a lot of money and has so many suitors at the moment, but Arsenal has to try to pull off the transfer.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
No.
We have Laca 50m Auba 60m Pepe 72m.
All on massive salaries.
It has not worked out and we are going to lose all three at a massive loss.
Surely we won’t repeat the same mistake again
As it is our goalscorers right now are
Odegaard 30m
Martinelli 7m
Saka free
ESR free.
The lesson is there for all to see.
Forget the high ticket players.
Value players only from now on.
At the very least loan first. Try before buy.
It’s just common sense.
If only it were as simple as you propose.
1. Player wants assurances and wage demands before any move.
2. Why would Fiorentina loan their most valuable player? Especially without guarantee of a sale in the Summer?
The problem has been the club’s poor identification of players for transfer. Raul’s corrupt dealings with agents hurt the club after they sacked scouting department.
We are rebuilding what we never should have lost in the first place.
Have to give Edu and Arteta credit with identifying and bringing in the talent; here’s a quick list.
1. Ramsdale
2. Gabriel (CB)
3. Tomi
4. Tavares
5. Sambi Lokogna
6. Martinelli (Edu only)
7. Odegaard
Partey underperforming honestly, Mari is awful, and Cedric unnoticeable.
7 out of 10 is good, I’ll trust their 70% success rate in terms of finding that striker we are missing.
Won’t be easy; assume Arteta looking for someone who can do the following:
1. Hold up play
2. Defend and press
3. Create for himself and others
4. Score with feet and head
5. Young and fits into his rebuild
6. Disciplined and team first player
Not an easy player type to find, and likely expensive when they find him. However, I choose to trust their 70% success rate.
I criticize Arteta for style, game management, tactics, etc… but I’ve never criticized his or Edu’s ability to find “young” talent. Mari and Willian were definitely busted flushes.
Alexander Isak, looking the more likely bet, not sure this Dusan guy wants to come here and we should only sign players who wants play for Arsenal
@Durand great analysis! I think we should get Nunez from Benefica he ticks all the boxes and affordable 🤔
This is a prime forward. If we get him it will be a great coup.
There are two problems though.
1) He will be very expensive, and the kroenke piggy bank may not be big enough.
2) I think there are too many others in the race for his signature with bigger piggy banks.
My question to Arteta is, if we are truly looking for a goal scorer, why do we have our current leading goal scorer on the bench. What future does he see for ESR?
Still think we need a top class DM before the forward.