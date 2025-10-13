Arsenal told why they should sign the brother of one of their players

Jurrien Timber has firmly established himself as an integral part of both the Netherlands national team and Arsenal’s squad. At the Emirates, his presence in defence has solidified Arsenal’s back-four, often relegating Ben White to a substitute role. Timber’s performances have been influential in providing the Gunners with defensive stability, and his impact has sparked speculation that Arsenal could pursue his twin brother, Quinten Timber, in the future.

Quinten Timber’s Rising Profile

Quinten Timber has been impressing for Feyenoord in the Netherlands, where he plays primarily in midfield. Like his brother, he has also featured for the national team, demonstrating a level of consistency and talent that has attracted attention from some of Europe’s top clubs. The prospect of both brothers playing together at the club level is rare, though not unprecedented, and could present an intriguing opportunity for Arsenal if they decide to make a move.

As reported by Metro Sport, former coach Rene Meulensteen offered his perspective on the potential acquisition, saying: “Obviously, his brother is playing at Feyenoord, he is a very good player as well who Arsenal could keep an eye on. They’re good and I like Jurrien. He brings this bit of grit that Arsenal need, and on top of that, he’s obviously a very, very good player.”

Arsenal’s Potential Advantage

Signing Quinten Timber could offer Arsenal additional versatility in midfield while maintaining a familial link that might benefit squad cohesion. Both players have developed at different clubs in separate countries, allowing them to gain experience and refine their skills in distinct environments. Jurrien’s influence at Arsenal suggests that Quinten could adapt well to the Premier League and contribute immediately, especially in a side that values technical ability and tactical discipline.

While no formal move has yet been confirmed, the idea of uniting the Timber twins at Arsenal represents an opportunity to strengthen the squad while capitalising on proven talent. With both brothers continuing to progress in their respective roles, Arsenal could find significant value in monitoring Quinten’s development closely as they consider future transfer options.

