Arsenal too good on the night as they maintain 100% record

Arsenal have made it three wins from three in the Europa League this term, putting Molde to the sword in the 4-1 defeat.
The Gunners didn’t start the fixture comfortably, and our opponents used their composure to get a lead inside the opening 30 minutes, but that goal did wake the team up.
The last 15 minutes was all Arsenal, and before we could even be angry about the officials decision to disallow our perfectly good goal, we had the ball in the net again.
Joe Willock’s penetrating run forced our rivals to flap, shortly before the break, and at 1-1 at half-time we would have been feeling confident in the way we ended the period.
We started the next half much of the same, as we piled pressure on with some neat work on and off the ball, and once we managed to secure the lead thanks to another own goal, we really began to turn the screw.
Nicolas Pepe capped off a fine performance with a neatly placed goal to put us two goals clear, with substitution Saka, who came on to pile more punishment on Molde, setting up the Ivory Coast international.
Joe Willock was also amongst our better players on the night, and he also managed to cap his display off with a late goal, closing the game off at 4-1.
Pepe and Willock will deserve considering for more regular minutes if they can carry on their form, while the latter could well pose as the answer to our creative issues in midfield this term.
Will the manager already be looking at the young midfielder for some Premier League minutes? Do we have to take these Thursday night performances with a pinch of salt because of the opposition?
Patrick
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
Good accurate cross from Saka and good finish by Pepe, but Pepe is still killing our attacks on the right wing. Willock completed his great effort by one goal and Ceballos intercepted many Molde’s passes
Nketiah worked hard and the defenders did well too. I hope Nelson can make it to the Aston Villa game, at least to be a super sub
Yes, he should play on the left!
Well played boys. Willock had a great game!
👍
Welldone boys.
Willock was involved in all the goals. Glad he got his goal he deserved tonight..
Aston Villa Next…
Nervous for the Villa game….important time in the season, need to keep up with the front runners.
Historically these are the games we’ve struggled with. COYGS
Nice win. We top!
COYG!
Sooooooo Happy with tonight. Thanks boys 💕💝💓💞💗
Our last goal!
Product of two glorious passes and a beautiful finish. Elneny to Pepe to Willock to…goal. Lovely to watch
Arteta is building a team. I’m excited.
Oh what have i to say when didn’t watch the match……great win though.
I think Pepe needs to stop forming hard guy when he scores, it will prolly do him lots of good with his confidence… Celebrate,laugh and free the tension… He scores and strolls like hes the boss and isn’t meant to be there… anyways job well done, surprisingly Xhaka made more progressive passes than ever… kudos to Willock and Ceballos… missed you Nelson.
Villa up next. coyg
Xhaka really had a great game, I was quite impressed by his in-between line passes and work rate and shout out to willock who I think is evolving well as a fine player this season..
WILLOCK WAS CLEARLY THE STANDOUT PERFORMER ON EITHER SIDE. He must now surely be pushing VERY hard for a Prem place.
The boys looked shaky for half an hour but started to look penetrating as the game wore on. Willock played well, Saka looked good, all good experience for the youngsters…..to play in Europe. That’s what we need a large interchangeable group. We must be careful though to start games hot and not chilled out, or we could have some off days.
I don’t know where El neny is getting all this is sudden vision from, I mean see that pass have gave to Pepe, just like a prime ozil pass when he was still playing football.