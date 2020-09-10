Arsenal top quality European target might become available this summer

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land David Alaba this summer as he and Bayern Munich continue to struggle to reach an agreement over a new deal.
The Austrian has been at the German side for over a decade and at 28, Talksport claims that the Arsenal target is looking to become one of the top earners at the club.
He was converted from a left-back to a centre-back by Pep Guardiola when the Spaniard managed the German giants.
He has remained a key member of the first team and was instrumental in their winning the Champions League this year.
He has entered the final year of his current deal at the club and Bild reports that he wants the club to sell him for a fee this summer if they will not agree to his salary demands.
Arsenal has been strengthening their team in this transfer window and adding a player of Alaba’s quality and experience can turn them into a Premier League-chasing team in the coming campaign.
The Gunners have already looked to have bolstered their defence, but if Alaba becomes available for a good price, they can do a lot worse than adding him to the quality players that they have on their side already.
Yeah right! And how are we going to raise the money? Sell the Emirates perhaps!
Why are you calling him an Arsenal target?
Arteta told you himself he wants him?
Martinez could be having his medicals on Saturday.
Painful to see him go, but he’s refusing to stay if he’s not assured of the number one spot.
Clearly he didn’t think Arteta would break his own(Arteta’s) rules to keep him (Martinez) did he?
Right from day one, we all got the info about the non-negotiable rules set by Arteta to run the club.
Any player not willing to put it in or give to the club should be ready to leave.
Arteta publicly said he wants to keep both GK, he wants them to fight together and push each other to be better.
Surely Martinez ain’t scared he’ll lose to Leno is he?
He doesn’t want to stay, but he’ll always be one of us. Always will be.
Goodluck to him, His money will be put towards a midfielder
Eddie.. do you think David Raya will happen?
I doubt it will… Brentford dont want to sell, and even if they do, they’ll want more than 10M.
No way we are spending 10M on a backup goalkeeper.
Personally I’m trusting Inaki Pavon to do his magic with Macey too.
I don’t know which GK we’ll get.
Rays wants to come to us, but Brentford ain’t gon let him go easily.
I doubt it’ll happen