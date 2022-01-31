Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal & Tottenham strike-target decides against January move

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Alvaro Morata has decided to stay at Juventus until the end of the season, despite links to a Arsenal, Tottenham and Barcelona.

The Gunners haven’t had much luck in the transfer market this month, failing to sign any of their targets thus far, and with a matter of hours remaining in the current window, things are getting a little desperate.

News that Morata will not be joining is unlikely to upset many Arsenal fans in reality, but he would have been an experienced option to see out the season, and we could definitely have done worse.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is supposedly in Barcelona as he seeks his exit from the club, but we will have to wait and see whether he gets his wish to play in La Liga, but our focus must be on bringing in his replacement before the deadline comes.

Could Arsenal block Auba’s exit if no replacement can be found?

  1. DaJuhi says:
    January 31, 2022 at 5:07 pm

    Thank God even Morata sees we’re a complete mess

