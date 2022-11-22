Arsenal tracking Porto star but his release clause is a whopping €75m

Arsenal is one of the clubs that reports linked with a move for FC Porto attacker Pepe in the summer.

However, nothing came out of the interest as they added other players to their squad.

But the rumours have refused to die and a new report says they are still interested in him.

The latest is from Record via Sport Witness and they insist the Gunners haven’t taken their eyes off the former Brazil under23 player.

He remains one of the finest performers at the Portuguese club and will add quality to the Arsenal ranks.

However, the report reveals he will not come cheap because he has a release clause worth around €75m.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have enjoyed the talents of many Brazilians recently and Pepe could also make a significant impact if we add him to our squad.

However, he is not worth €75m, especially because he doesn’t even play in one of the best leagues in the world.

We could make a move for him if the price is right. Otherwise, other players at better clubs will join us for a cheaper fee.

If we wait until the end of this World Cup, another breakout star might emerge who will be more affordable and make more impact for us.

