Arsenal tracking Real Madrid player who is open to a summer transfer

Arsenal continues to search for a new goalkeeper despite not having received concrete indications that Aaron Ramsdale will leave.

The Gunners are aware that Ramsdale might want to leave if he does not get the game time he desires, and they are open to his departure. With David Raya now established as their first-choice goalkeeper, Ramsdale faces a decision regarding his future. Additionally, Arsenal is in need of a new third-choice goalkeeper.

Several goalkeepers have been linked with a move to the Emirates, with the latest being Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin. Lunin, who is currently Real Madrid’s second-choice goalkeeper, enjoyed significant game time during the 2023/2024 season due to an injury to the first-choice keeper. He demonstrated his capabilities and is now seeking a move to a club where he can secure more regular playing time.

Lunin’s contract with Real Madrid expires in 2025, but the club has offered him an extension until 2029, which he has yet to sign. This situation has piqued the interest of several suitors, and according to a report in The Sun, Lunin is now on Arsenal’s radar.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lunin has been a fantastic goalkeeper for Madrid, but he would not want to be a second or third-choice for us in London.

