Arsenal tracking teenage striker who scored twice against them

Arsenal’s transfer radar is already turning towards the summer window, with reports suggesting they are keeping a close eye on a young forward who has already caused them problems this season.

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal are among a number of top clubs monitoring Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi after an impressive breakthrough campaign in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable debut season, scoring 11 league goals and becoming the first teenager to reach double figures in their maiden Premier League campaign.

Kroupi’s performances have not gone unnoticed

Kroupi’s impact has not been limited to his overall numbers. The France Under-21 international also scored both home and away against Arsenal this season, performances which are believed to have caught the attention of Mikel Arteta.

Bournemouth secured the forward for a reported £10 million from their sister club Lorient last February, before loaning him back for the remainder of that campaign.

His development since then has only strengthened interest from across the Premier League, with Manchester United and Manchester City also being cited as admirers of the talented teenager.

No release clause could complicate any deal

Any potential move may not be straightforward. Sources with knowledge of the situation suggest that Kroupi does not have a release clause in his current contract.

That could leave Bournemouth in a strong negotiating position should interest intensify in the coming months.

For Arsenal, the interest reflects a continued focus on young attacking talent, particularly players who have already proven they can perform at Premier League level.

Whether this develops into something more concrete remains to be seen, but Kroupi is certainly a name to keep an eye on as the summer window approaches.

What do you think, Gooners, is Kroupi a player Arsenal should seriously consider this summer?

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