Arsenal trailing league rivals for coveted striker target

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move to sign Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard this summer, but we are now trailing our rivals according to the bookmakers.

Arsenal were as short as 5/2 (3.5) to land the France Under-21 star earlier in the year, but have now drifted to a huge 9/1 (10.0) (odds according to the DailyRecord).

This comes as Leicester city move into favouritism to land the outstanding goal provider, with Aston Villa and even Tottenham moving ahead of us in the race for his signature.

Odsonne Edouard earned a large number of potential suitors following his amazing campaign in which he scored 27 goals in all competitions and 18 assists, despite Scottish football coming to a halt back in March due to the Coronavirus.

Celtic remain keen to keep their star performer for obvious reasons as they target a record of 10 consecutive league titles, but with the club having failed to qualify for the Champions League after losing to Hungarian side Ferencvarosi, they may now struggle to persuade Edouard to stay beyond the summer.

They could refuse to sell of course, but they know fully well that their decision would mean that they would have to accept a lower fee as the two years remaining on his contract runs down.

I find it unlikely that Celtic would manage to persuade Edouard to sign a new deal under the current situation unless a fair release clause is stipulated into his contract, but I would be surprised if the striker wasn’t already set on a switch this summer, especially with the chance to play in the Premier League an option.

Arsenal are likely looking to be falling behind in our bid to sign him due to our struggles in offloading Alexandre Lacazette, with the former Lyon striker now looking like he will be staying with the club going into the new season, although with only two years on his contract, we also need to decide on an extension or risk losing him for less in coming windows also.

Should Arsenal do their utmost to bring in Edouard this summer or risk missing out entirely?

Patrick