Arsenal trailing rivals Liverpool in bid to sign African wonderkid

Liverpool are leading the chase to sign Patson Daka from RB Salzburg, with Arsenal and Manchester United also in the race.

The 21 year-old has soaked up the plaudits in Austria since emerging from the shadows of Erling Haaland, who made the switch to Borussia Dortmund in January.

Daka was often utilised out wide to accommodate his former team-mate, and still racked up an amazing 24 league goals in 31 appearances this term, and added to his ever-growing following by bagging a quick brace against Liverpool in pre-season. His side were pegged back to 2-2 despite his goals leaving his side 2-0 up at the break.

South African outlet the Far Post claim that the Reds are now leading the race to sign the striker, who was voted as the Young African Footballer of the Year 2017, before joining RB Salzburg from Austrian side Liefiring.

The publication also lists Red Bull Leipzig as a potential suitor for his signature, and given their working relationship due to their ownership links, you would expect that any other club would struggle if the Bundesliga side were to follow up with their interest, with the club in need of goals following the departure of Timo Werner to Chelsea.

Arsenal are currently linked with the possible departure of Alexandre Lacazette, which could well free up space for a new striker to come in, but whether that could be Daka, time will only tell.

Would Patson Daka’s potential, current ability and age make him the perfect fit for our exciting young squad?

Patrick