Arsenal transfer back on with Raiola expected to be contacted in ‘days’

Roma are in line to contact super-agent Mino Raiola over the potential signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Armenian all-time international goalscorer has been enjoying his time on loan with the Giallorossi, and the club are believed to be keen on extending his stay in Rome.

The midfielder has earned himself a regular role in the team, having started the campaign as a bit-part player, and he is believed to be happy to extend his stay in Italy.

Arsenal are claimed to have named their asking price for the midfielder, but Di Marzio claims that no contact has taken place between the two clubs as of yet, but that may be about to change.

“What about Mkhitaryan? AS Roma would like to buy Mkhitaryan and to have Mkhitaryan in the future,” the Italian journalist told Sky Sports.

“At the moment they haven’t approached Arsenal to have a price or to try a deal to buy him.

“But the coach Fonseca wants him, the sports director [Gianluca] Petrachi wants him.

“I think in the next [few] days they will talk to Mino Raiola, the agent, and the player because their will to stay in Rome could be important for the deal.

“So Roma will do what they can to get Mkhitaryan and to let Mkhitaryan stay in Roma on a permanent deal.”

The 31 year-old joined Arsenal in a player-exchange involving Alexis Sanchez in January 2018, but failed to have a big impact at the Emirates, and was allowed to leave on loan last summer.

There has been talk of a possible loan deal for next season, but that makes little sense to me, as that would allow Mkhi to run down his contract, ultimately leaving the club on a free transfer in 12 months time.

Could Arsenal turn down a move for the Armenian?

