Arsenal transfer blow as Inter Milan looks away from Bellerin

Arsenal could be set to miss out on offloading Hector Bellerin to Inter Milan with the Italians now turning their attention to another full-back.

Bellerin looks set to leave the Emirates this summer after 10 years at Arsenal and reports have tipped the Spaniard to move to the Italian champions as a replacement for Achraf Hakimi, who has moved to PSG.

The Spaniard lost his place in the Arsenal first-team towards the end of last season when Mikel Arteta preferred Calum Chambers as his right-back.

PSG, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been linked with a move for him this summer, but Inter emerged as the most likely destination in the last few weeks after losing Hakimi.

However, the Italians are struggling to reach an agreement with Arsenal over buying Bellerin and Todofichajes reports that they are now looking at a new option in Serie A.

The report says the Nerazzurri now wants to sign Atalanta’s Hans Hateboer who is available for sale after the emergence of the impressive Joakim Maehle.

Bellerin has two more seasons left on his current contract and the Gunners could lose him for a tiny fee next summer if he doesn’t leave now.