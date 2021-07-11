Arsenal transfer blow as Inter Milan looks away from Bellerin

Arsenal could be set to miss out on offloading Hector Bellerin to Inter Milan with the Italians now turning their attention to another full-back.
Bellerin looks set to leave the Emirates this summer after 10 years at Arsenal and reports have tipped the Spaniard to move to the Italian champions as a replacement for Achraf Hakimi, who has moved to PSG.
The Spaniard lost his place in the Arsenal first-team towards the end of last season when Mikel Arteta preferred Calum Chambers as his right-back.
PSG, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been linked with a move for him this summer, but Inter emerged as the most likely destination in the last few weeks after losing Hakimi.
However, the Italians are struggling to reach an agreement with Arsenal over buying Bellerin and Todofichajes reports that they are now looking at a new option in Serie A.
The report says the Nerazzurri now wants to sign Atalanta’s Hans Hateboer who is available for sale after the emergence of the impressive Joakim Maehle.
Bellerin has two more seasons left on his current contract and the Gunners could lose him for a tiny fee next summer if he doesn’t leave now.
Bellerin is better attacking than he is defending so they probably want someone better at defending lol
I think we the fans are partly to blame if we cannot move our poor players on to other clubs. Our poor performances on the field has tuened us all into football managers and scouts. I’m not saying this in a bad way but we should learn to slow down and not bash the players too much when they perform so poorly because in doing that we protect their value.
I don’t want to blame Mikel any more because he has had his fair share of blame for so many things even though he is also partly to blame for the loss of value in many of our players. Guendouzi should have been treated with a bit of caution. These players are humans but also have monetary value to the club.
Xhaka should be worth much more than Roma is willing to pay because we have already destroyed his worth to the whole world with our bad mouthing. I say “we” because I also was doing this. Only time will tell if Mikel have learnt his bitterlessons concerning player management.
I hope we are able to move players that we see as surplus to requirement much qucker to give us the chance to do better business before the start of the new campaign. The likes of Torreira, AMN, Cedric, Bellerin, Eddie etc has to be moved on to raise a substantial amount of money for the deals we need to close.
I am certain that the swift way the Super league plot was put to rest has thought the Kroenkes that they need to do something big not only to appease the fans but to redeem the face value of the(ir) club which seem to be dwindling everyday.
With the way things are going this summer I have decided to trust the people at the helm. This is based on the player profile we are targeting and the players we are being linked with. I have decided to become a supporter, after all that’s what I really am. Hopefully we get things right and get ourselves back to the top.
COYG