Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Thomas Partey.

Arsenal reportedly look to have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the transfer of Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey.

According to a surprise report from the Sun, it looks like Atletico are willing to offer the Ghana international to Liverpool as they pursue a deal for former Gunners ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The report notes that Arsenal have also been linked with Partey, and there’s no doubt we could really do with the signing of the 26-year-old, who has shown himself to be a real midfield powerhouse during his time in La Liga.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool accept this offer, but if they do then our former player Oxlade-Chamberlain would be playing a part in hampering our progress in the transfer market.

You can see why this might be a tempting move for Liverpool, with the Ox not exactly living up to his potential since leaving us to move to Anfield.

Let’s hope, however, that we can still somehow win the race for Partey’s signature as he looks a much-needed upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira in midfield.