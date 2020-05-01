Arsenal transfer blow as major target set to sign a new deal with his club

A report from Sky Sports is claiming that Dayot Upamecano has agreed to sign a new contract with RB Leipzig that will keep him at the German side until 2022.

This would come as a huge transfer blow to Arsenal who have made the German a top target ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman has been in fine form for Leipzig and Arsenal tried to sign him in the summer.

The Gunners couldn’t meet Leipzig’s asking price and they were hoping for a cut-price deal when his contract reaches its final season.

But Sky Sport is now claiming that he has decided against leaving the German side so soon and he is set to sign a one-year extension to remain with the Red Bull outfit.

The new deal would keep him with them until 2022, however, there is reportedly a clause that can be triggered by any interested party in 2021.

Upamecano is one high-profile target that Arsenal would be missing out on should he decide against leaving his current team, however, the Gunners have many other alternatives that they can turn their attention to.

Arteta also seems to be waiting to find out how much will be made available to him for new transfers before he makes a move for any of his targets.