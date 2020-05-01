Arsenal transfer blow as major target set to sign a new deal with his club

A report from Sky Sports is claiming that Dayot Upamecano has agreed to sign a new contract with RB Leipzig that will keep him at the German side until 2022.
This would come as a huge transfer blow to Arsenal who have made the German a top target ahead of the summer transfer window.
The Frenchman has been in fine form for Leipzig and Arsenal tried to sign him in the summer.
The Gunners couldn’t meet Leipzig’s asking price and they were hoping for a cut-price deal when his contract reaches its final season.
But Sky Sport is now claiming that he has decided against leaving the German side so soon and he is set to sign a one-year extension to remain with the Red Bull outfit.
The new deal would keep him with them until 2022, however, there is reportedly a clause that can be triggered by any interested party in 2021.
Upamecano is one high-profile target that Arsenal would be missing out on should he decide against leaving his current team, however, the Gunners have many other alternatives that they can turn their attention to.
Arteta also seems to be waiting to find out how much will be made available to him for new transfers before he makes a move for any of his targets.
Arteta won’t get any money for transfers.
He already has 20 highly paid players.
And he has 3 loan players who want to stay.
Only Aubameyang could leave and receive close to his Arsenal salary.
With the economic crisis the other 22 players won’t leave as their salary would be slashed if they moved.
If Aubameyang did leave his fee would have to go toward the lost TV/sponsorship monies. Arsenal is also still paying off Pepe and Saliba installments and the 33m per year stadium debt. The club has already told Arteta there will be no money for transfers.
With the club in 9th place and knocked out in the round of 32 EL Arteta is clearly struggling as a Manager and may need to be replaced soon. Best to keep any transfer decisions for the new manager.