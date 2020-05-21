Arsenal transfer blow as midfielder chooses a future away from the Emirates

Dani Ceballos has handed Arsenal a transfer blow after he revealed that he is focused on achieving success at Real Madrid.

The midfielder has been on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid this season and he has gradually become one of the most important players at the Emirates.

He has won back a place in the Arsenal team, but his season hasn’t been what he expected after he made a bright start to the campaign.

He has scored just a single goal for the Gunners and struggled to convince Mikel Arteta when the Spanish boss newly become Arsenal’s manager.

Arsenal has plans to make his loan deal permanent as he begins to deliver what Arteta has asked of him.

However, speaking to a Spanish media outlet via Sun Sports, he insisted that he still had three years to run on his Real Madrid contract and that just like most players, he would like to succeed as a Real Madrid player.

He said: “I am a Real Madrid player … and any player in the world would like to play for Real Madrid,

“I have a contract with them for three more years and they are the ideal team to succeed.”