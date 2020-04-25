Arsenal transfer blow as Premier League rival prepares to hijack move for Barcelona ace

Arsenal continues to face fresh battles in their bid to sign Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho as Everton looks to hijack their move.

Coutinho has emerged as a top target for Mikel Arteta ahead of the summer transfer window as the Arsenal boss looks to add more creativity to his midfield.

However, competition for his signature continues to hot up with fresh reports claiming that Everton is looking to take advantage of their relationship with Barcelona to sign the midfielder.

Coutinho has had the best time of his career in the Premier League with Liverpool and it seems only a return to the competition can save his career.

He is on loan at Bayern Munich, but the Germans have no intention of keeping him beyond this season.

Mail Sport claims that Everton have joined the race for his signature and they will exploit their good transfer relationship with the Catalans to make the move happen.

Everton has signed, Lucas Digne, Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina from the Catalans before now and they hope that they can pull off yet another transfer with the Spanish giants.

Arsenal will not give up on Coutinho easily and Arteta will try his best to convince the former Inter Milan midfielder to join his side.