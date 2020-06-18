Arsenal transfer blow as Serie A target signs a new deal with his club

Arsenal has missed out on one of their top summer transfer targets after Dries Mertens signed a contract extension with Napoli as confirmed by the club chairman on Twitter.

The Belgian just became the club’s all-time leading goal scorer, breaking the record of Marek Hamsik.

He was expected to be out of a contract at the end of this month with Arsenal firmly in the running (The Metro) to give him a new deal.

However, he has now decided to continue his association with Napoli after the club gave him a new two-year deal.

Mertens has scored 122 goals for Napoli and he would have left the Italian side as their highest ever goalscorer.

This fine record has put him on the minds of several top European sides including Arsenal.

The Gunners would look to add some new players to their team in the summer and although Mikel Arteta has done very well with young players, the experience of Mertens would have been very useful in the club’s dressing room.

Arsenal is struggling to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the moment and Mertens was one player that could have replaced him.

However, the Gunners will now look to tie Auba down to a new deal at all cost.