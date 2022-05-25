Arsenal transfer blow as Spanish side is now expected to keep hold of striker

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to sign Alvaro Morata in the summer, with the Spaniard now expected to return and remain at Atletico de Madrid.

He is currently on loan at Juventus from the Spanish club and the Italians no longer want to keep him in their squad beyond this campaign.

Morata was the subject of interest from Arsenal in the January transfer window and Calciomercato said last month that they remain prepared to pay 30m euros for him.

However, Juve was in the picture at the time and it seemed the Italians will make his move permanent by the summer.

But Todofichajes claims they have told him he wouldn’t be staying at the Allianz Stadium. That should be good news for Arsenal, but the report also claims he is likely to return to Spain.

It says Atleti will lose some key players and there would be a space in their squad for Morata to stay and help them on the pitch next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morata flopped in the Premier League the last time he competed there, but Mikel Arteta is good enough to know if he needs the frontman.

If the Arsenal gaffer insists on signing him, the club probably has no other choice than to add him to our squad.

