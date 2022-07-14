Arsenal transfer blow as target is now set to sign a new deal at his present club

Arsenal has been handed a major transfer blow as Serge Gnabry is now set to renew his contract at Bayern Munich.

The German has one year left on his current deal with the Bavarians, and he has been flirting with the idea of leaving the club.

Several teams want to add him to their squad, as they sense he might be keen on a new challenge.

Bayern and the attacker have been in talks over a contract extension for some time now, and the Bavarians are not giving up.

Their insistence on keeping him might be about to pay off with a new report revealing he might stay.

Kicker reports that he is now close to extending his time with Bayern for at least four more seasons.

The report claims only the last details of the agreement is left to be ironed out.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although it would never be easy for Arsenal to sign Gnabry in this transfer window considering the clubs that have an interest in him, it was still great that we made an effort.

Bringing him back to the Emirates could have helped us to become an even stronger team, perhaps strong enough to mount a title challenge.