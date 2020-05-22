Arsenal transfer blow as target prefers a move to the Bundesliga

Arsenal has been dealt a transfer blow after their transfer target, Jonathan David picked the Bundesliga as the competition that he would love to play in.

The striker has been in fine form for Gent, scoring more than 20 goals in all competitions for them before the Belgian league was forfeited.

He has been targeted by several top European sides ahead of the next transfer window and Arsenal considers him the perfect replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang looks set to leave the Gunners when this campaign ends and the club is already looking for a replacement.

US-born David has been tipped to join Arsenal as a replacement for the former Borussia Dortmund man, but he claims that the Bundesliga would be best for his next step because the competition is similar to what is obtainable in Belgium.

“I never knew big clubs would be interested in me so early. It’s overwhelming, but I think I can make the next step,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s time for me to move and go somewhere where I can keep developing and get to the potential that I have.

“The league that would suit me the most right now is the Bundesliga. It’s similar to the Belgian league in terms of the tempo and the physicality, but obviously the quality is higher in Germany and there is more competition.”

He is being targeted by Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga as well, and they could land him ahead of Arsenal now.