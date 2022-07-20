Arsenal transfer blow as target prefers Manchester United

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Manuel Akanji in recent days, but they now have serious competition for his signature.
The defender currently plays for Borussia Dortmund, and he has just a year left on his current deal with them.
They have tried to tie him down to a new contract, but it has been unsuccessful.
They are now open to cashing in on him for the right price, and a move to the Emirates could be ideal.
But a new report claims he prefers to join another Premier League club.
Gazzetta dello Sport via The Sun says the Swiss defender has a release clause worth £21million at BVB.
However, he prefers to join Manchester United. The Red Devils have a new manager, Erik Ten Hag, and Akanji is attracted to working with the former Ajax boss.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Although William Saliba and Pablo Mari have returned to the Emirates from their respective loan spells away from Arsenal, we still need new men at the back.
Mari could still leave, and Akanji will be a much better player to replace him, but the competition from United is serious, and we have to act fast to beat them.
Frankly it’s great news for me.
Saliba > Akanji
Zinchenko > Martinez
2-0 in transfers over utd, I believe performances this season will prove me right.
@Durand
But they have the better manager(Ten Hag)…IJS
I don’t see this as a blow at all. One, there is no evidence to suggest Arsenal are in for him. Two, not many CB hoping to play first 11 will be willing to come to us now, considering the quality of our CBs.
Exactly Meedo, we have 3 quality CBs and Holding. I also wouldn’t use the term “Commanding”, “Dominent” or “Driving” to describe Akanji in any breath, so it’s a dead deal, he’s only an upgrade on Holding in the respect he hasn’t been sent off for Arsenal in 20 something minutes against a derby rival in one of the most important games of the season.
Totally agree with the above comments we don’t need another CB got 3 excellent young defenders and Holding as backup.
There is absolutely no evidence that we were in for this guy, we may have been ‘linked’ to him by lazy journalists but that doesn’t mean anyone from the club spoke to him, his club or agent. Just another rumour in this close season of hundreds of unfounded rumours.
He’s not very good. We aren’t missing out.
We didn’t even ask to sign him
Another tragic blow !
We are once ahgain beaten in the apparent chase to sign another nothing special player. Of course we wer never in a chase in the first place, nor remotely interested .
But its a shame to let the boring old facts get in the way of another false rumour, eh?!!