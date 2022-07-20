Arsenal transfer blow as target prefers Manchester United

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Manuel Akanji in recent days, but they now have serious competition for his signature.

The defender currently plays for Borussia Dortmund, and he has just a year left on his current deal with them.

They have tried to tie him down to a new contract, but it has been unsuccessful.

They are now open to cashing in on him for the right price, and a move to the Emirates could be ideal.

But a new report claims he prefers to join another Premier League club.

Gazzetta dello Sport via The Sun says the Swiss defender has a release clause worth £21million at BVB.

However, he prefers to join Manchester United. The Red Devils have a new manager, Erik Ten Hag, and Akanji is attracted to working with the former Ajax boss.

Although William Saliba and Pablo Mari have returned to the Emirates from their respective loan spells away from Arsenal, we still need new men at the back.

Mari could still leave, and Akanji will be a much better player to replace him, but the competition from United is serious, and we have to act fast to beat them.

