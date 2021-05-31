Arsenal transfer blow as target rules out leaving Barcelona

Arsenal has been dealt another blow in their bid to add a top full-back to their team this summer.
The Gunners will add new players to their team and we expect them to add better players.
They will probably make changes to their full-back position with Hector Bellerin tipped to leave.
Calum Chambers has filled in well in that position towards the end of the campaign, but Arsenal should bring in a more established name.
They have been linked with the likes of Achraf Hakimi and Max Aarons and Spanish Paper, Sports, claims that they want Sergino Dest too.
The American has only spent one season at Barcelona and it wasn’t the worst of starts to his time in Spain.
He is expected to remain with the Spanish side for a long while yet, considering he is still young at 20.
The report says Arsenal and other teams have their eyes on him, but he is committed to Barcelona at the moment.
The full-back wants to remain at Camp Nou regardless of what happens in the summer.
This means Arsenal will have to turn their attention towards their other targets.
They may also have to wait to sell Bellerin first before signing a new full-back.
Another disaster as he was on our “Top 1,000 MUST HAVE KEY TARGETS” list.
Strangely most of them have never been spoken to or aboiut by anyone at Arsenal, and in any case prefer to play at Barca or Real Madrid.
Who the heck keeps coming up with this ridiculous gossip?
Continuing to publish this totally fabricated rubbish about the top echelon players coming here misleads fans into believing we are currently both an important and rich club, and that these guys are standing with pen in hand eagerly waiting to sign come transfer window, Only to be gazumped on transfer day by a club offering £100k a week more than our £50k wage limit.
But this one was THE ONE we had to have to complete our Galacticos!. As will be the next one, and the next…
I knew Edu would blow it!