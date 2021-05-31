Arsenal transfer blow as target rules out leaving Barcelona

Arsenal has been dealt another blow in their bid to add a top full-back to their team this summer.

The Gunners will add new players to their team and we expect them to add better players.

They will probably make changes to their full-back position with Hector Bellerin tipped to leave.

Calum Chambers has filled in well in that position towards the end of the campaign, but Arsenal should bring in a more established name.

They have been linked with the likes of Achraf Hakimi and Max Aarons and Spanish Paper, Sports, claims that they want Sergino Dest too.

The American has only spent one season at Barcelona and it wasn’t the worst of starts to his time in Spain.

He is expected to remain with the Spanish side for a long while yet, considering he is still young at 20.

The report says Arsenal and other teams have their eyes on him, but he is committed to Barcelona at the moment.

The full-back wants to remain at Camp Nou regardless of what happens in the summer.

This means Arsenal will have to turn their attention towards their other targets.

They may also have to wait to sell Bellerin first before signing a new full-back.