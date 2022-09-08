Arsenal transfer blow as target set to sign a new long-term deal

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to add Wilfried Zaha to their squad as Crystal Palace fights to keep their star man.

The Ivorian is a long-term target of the Gunners and they have tried to sign him for several seasons now.

Having flopped at Manchester United earlier in his career, Zaha wants to play for a top club again.

Arsenal signed Nicolas Pepe instead of him in 2019 and that decision has proven to be a poor one with the winger now on loan at Nice.

Zaha has entered the last year of his current deal and he can speak to other clubs in January.

However, a report on The Sun claims Palace has offered him a new long-term deal.

He has had a smooth start to life in the Premier League this season and they do not want to lose him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zaha is showing why he is one of the finest attackers in England this season and the 29-year-old would be a solid addition to our current squad.

Although we have done well so far, adding him to the group will give us one more potent option in attack.

However, we expect Palace to fight to keep him at Selhurst Park.

