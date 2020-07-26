Arsenal transfer blow as target wants to play under another Premier League manager

Arsenal might be set to miss out on the signing of young Argentinean, Thiago Almada after he revealed his desire to play for Marcelo Bielsa.

The Gunners have been reported as one of the teams tracking the young South American for some time now (TeamTalk).

They are not the only English team looking to sign him with Manchester United also reportedly interested in making a move for him.

However, it appears that both English giants might miss out on signing him as he looks to work under the newly-promoted side, Leeds’ manager, Bielsa.

Since the promotion of the Whites to the Premier League, they have been linked with a number of Argentinean talents, and Almada might be one of them that gets signed.

Reacting to news that he is being targeted by the Premier League’s new boys, Almada told TyC Sports:

“I would like Bielsa to coach me.

“My friends sent me something about Bielsa, but I am calm. Whether it happens or not, we have to see.

“I don’t watch much soccer, but I saw some Leeds highlights and I saw something similar to what we did in Velez with (Gabriel) Heinze.”

If the Gunners are serious about signing him, they might have to act fast as Sun Sports claim that his release clause is around £19million.