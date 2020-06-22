Arsenal transfer blow as their transfer target wants Bundesliga move

A report has handed arsenal a blow in their bid to land Gent striker Jonathan David this summer as the striker wants a move to the Bundesliga instead.

David has been a long-term target of Arsenal (The Metro) as far back as when it became clear to the Gunners that they might have to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the next transfer window.

The Gunners are still struggling to get their captain to sign a new deal at the Emirates and their poor return to action won’t have helped their cause.

Aubameyang has recently claimed that the ball is in Arsenal’s court regarding his contract situation, but it hasn’t been easy for the Gunners to get him on a new deal.

David has had a fine time at the Belgian side and this season looks to be his last at the club as they look to make some sales and to balance their books.

A recent report from Belgium media outlet HLN claims that several teams have been looking to sign him including Manchester United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

However, none of the English sides is likely to succeed in landing him because the striker has decided that it would be best for his development if he joins a German side next, so claims the same report.