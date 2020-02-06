Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta facing likely £50million transfer blow

Arsenal look likely to lose out on £50m in the transfer market.

Mikel Arteta looks like facing an extremely challenging first summer transfer window due to Arsenal’s current struggles in the fight for a European place.

The Gunners are languishing in 10th in the Premier League at the moment after a pretty miserable campaign, even if there have been signs of improvement since Arteta replaced Unai Emery as manager.

Arteta, however, clearly still needs signings to improve this below-par squad, though the Sun state we’re currently on course to miss out on around £50million if we don’t get into Europe next season.

Our best bet now is surely winning the Europa League in order to get back into the Champions League, as even a top six finish looks far from guaranteed.

The Sun state that failure to secure a place in Europe could have a huge impact on Arteta’s transfer plans for the summer, and it really doesn’t bare thinking about how much that could set us back.