Arsenal transfer boost as West Ham targets replacement for Issa Diop

Arsenal has been handed a major boost in their bid to land Issa Diop from West Ham.

The Gunners are targeting the impressive French defender as he continues to outperform his teammates at the London Stadium.

Diop Joined West Ham from Toulouse in 2018 and has continued to show that he is probably bigger than the relegation strugglers.

Arsenal has reportedly been monitoring him and he is one of the players that Mikel Arteta believes can make his defence better.

In a fresh boost to Arsenal’s hopes of signing the Frenchman, Mirror Sports claims that West Ham is targeting a move for Manchester United’s Phil Jones.

Jones has struggled to play at Old Trafford this season and with United prepared to splash the cash to get back in the mix for the Premier League title, the Englishman knows that his time is up.

The report claims that Newcastle is leading the race to sign the former Blackburn man, but the Magpies face tough competition from West Ham who is managed by former United boss, David Moyes.

Arteta has a few other top defenders on his radar, but a move for Diop could be more profitable as the Frenchman is already experienced at playing in the Premier League.