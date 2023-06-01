Arsenal transfer budget set to be boosted to over £200m

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to receive a huge transfer budget in order to add depth to the squad for next season, reports Football London.

According to the report, Stan Kroenke will be providing £180m and another £60m could be raised via player sales.

First out of the door is set to be Granit Xhaka with his move to Bayer Leverkusen expected in the near future.

Kieran Tierney and Folarin Balogun are also anticipated to leave Arsenal in search of more regular first-team football. These departures could generate at least £60 million in revenue, providing Arteta with a transfer budget in the region of £240m.

In terms of incoming, the same report states that Arteta intends to strengthen two midfield positions, with Declan Rice being the priority target, and the addition of another midfielder.

Additionally, Arsenal is looking to sign a new full-back and a new centre-back, emphasising their desire to bring in key players for the upcoming season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If these reports are true then it appears that we are in for a monster summer transfer window.

We have to hope the club gets it right and does not sign any duds as they did with Nicolas Pepe.

The last thing needed is a wasted summer transfer window.

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

