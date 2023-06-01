Arsenal transfer budget set to be boosted to over £200m

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to receive a huge transfer budget in order to add depth to the squad for next season, reports Football London.
According to the report, Stan Kroenke will be providing £180m and another £60m could be raised via player sales.
First out of the door is set to be Granit Xhaka with his move to Bayer Leverkusen expected in the near future.
Kieran Tierney and Folarin Balogun are also anticipated to leave Arsenal in search of more regular first-team football. These departures could generate at least £60 million in revenue, providing Arteta with a transfer budget in the region of £240m.
In terms of incoming, the same report states that Arteta intends to strengthen two midfield positions, with Declan Rice being the priority target, and the addition of another midfielder.
Additionally, Arsenal is looking to sign a new full-back and a new centre-back, emphasising their desire to bring in key players for the upcoming season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
If these reports are true then it appears that we are in for a monster summer transfer window.
We have to hope the club gets it right and does not sign any duds as they did with Nicolas Pepe.
The last thing needed is a wasted summer transfer window.
Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window
Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
Yeah wit this players mentioned to buy. I like them and with them I believe Arsenal will carry premier league next season. I remain Gunner4life
I know transfers are complicated but I just hope we get our signings done early and don’t leave it until the last week of the transfer window thereby those signings miss the start of the season. Ideally we need them signed in time for the pre season tour so they can get bedded in with the other players.
If true then my hat off to the Kroenke’s..
Can’t complain or ask for anymore. They have been really involved and indulged all tjroothe Arteta tenure so far. Even willing to take massive losses on player contract termination. Basically giving players away for free in order to make amends.
Did the Spotify (EK) takeover stunt freak the Kroenkes out? As remember fans were pushing for it so hard. Did that contribute to Josh wanting to show that he is in it for the long haul?
Whatever happened I can’t complain about the Kroenkes anymore until farther notice. May the good time continue.
🙏🤞💰👍
When I first mentioned the propose war chest of £200 mil, a fan went on a rant what the hell Gunsmoke talking about if I fhink we were City.
The funny ithing in all this am still cutting and shaving off here and there to keep the required spending under £300 mill.
We have got such a better relationship since Josh took command.
It’s obvious he meets with Edu and Mikel regularly.
Oh yes, it’s like is almost too good to be true to the point that some fans think the Kroenkes have ulterior motives.
So what? That is THAT FANS problem, not yours!
🙂
Regret to say, 240M down the drain if we do not sign a striker.
My take is that Stan stil care snothing for Arsenal winimng hnours and only for his investment value BUT Josh , probably to his own surprise and certainly to mine HAS, AGAINST ALL ODDS, become a fan of our club and probably of our fans an our counry.
To my mind, the massive difference in how KSE fund our team NOW and in very recent times,, compared with before Josh became a fan, is SO DIFFERENT, that no other plausible explanation seems possible ,let alone likely.
Stan does not love AFC but he loves JOSH and therefore has backed Josh’s love for Arsenal. Just my view!
With player prices ever on the rise so too do transfer funds need to rise. That annoyed me about Wenger sometimes when he wouldn’t acknowledge the rise and instead went by his own price range. The price for top hopefuls is certainly more expensive right now, so we need a large spend
£180m
+ OutGoings;
– 1. Xhaka – £15m
– 2. Taveres – £12m
– 3. Holding – £8m
– 4. Eddie or Balogun – £25m+
I’d keep Tierney as he will be needed with Zink for LB and White/Tomi for RB.
SALIBA needs to sign a new deal or we may have to get a new RCB to come straight in instead of Holdings replacement.
Looks like Moises Caicedo may be on his way or Declan Rice but both would be perfect. I would add a make weight like Eddie to WestHam or Brighton but alot of money as each are valued at £75m+
Still leaves a striker needed and that’s what we need NOT a winger as Jesus can play in that position. Personally I would keep Flo, add another ST who knows where the net is like Vhalovic.
Very interesting summer coming up indeed
Jon
Is there also an element that without a little bit of love which includes looking after their asset with the requisite investment, it won’t flourish and pay better dividends in the future?
From seeing how many American consortiums there are in the EPL and how differently they are run, maybe the Kroenke family has wised up to UK expectations of how football matters to our psyche and, therefore, loyalty to the Arsenal ‘brand’. I think of the Glazers and shudder. Business is business but it’s the manner in which it is conducted