Arsenal transfer causing a stir in his homeland

Arsenal made a number of signings before the close of the transfer window this month, with some having gone under the radar due to joining our development sides.

One of those signings is Joel Ideho, who joined from Ajax, signing his first professional contract with our club.

His move has not been taken well in Holland however, with him only recently leaving Willem II to join Ajax, who were so far unwilling to sign him down to a professional deal.

The 17 year-old’s agent wasn’t consulted on the move to North London, with his move supposedly being dealt with by another agent working specifically for Arsenal, Bart van Meel told Ajax Showtime.

The report also states that Ajax held their position that Ideho needed to improve before he would be granted a professional deal, despite contact by Arsenal over doing just that.

You cannot blame the youngster for wanting to join Arsenal with our club having shown belief in the speedy winger, while his previous club were holding back on their stance.

Going against his agent’s advice may not be the best standing point, but you have to follow your own heart at times, and his agent should get on board with the idea.

Ideho will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Hector Bellerin and Cesc Fabregas, who also joined the club at similar ages before breaking into the first-team at early stages of their career.

Could Joel be the next youngster to stake a claim for a first-team role at Arsenal?

Patrick