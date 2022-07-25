Arsenal transfer demand is a problem for Spanish club

Real Betis is refusing to give up on signing Hector Bellerin, but they are also not meeting Arsenal’s asking price for his signature.

The right-back spent the last campaign on loan at the Spanish club, and he wants to return there.

They also need him in their team and have maintained their interest, but being interested is not enough.

Arsenal wants them to put their money where their need is and come to buy him.

However, they are struggling to do so, and a report on Sport Witness reveals that the Gunners’ demand is a problem.

This is because Betis has been unable to sell the players they hoped to offload, and they are now in a position of weakness in terms of adding him to their squad again.

Both clubs will have to wait and see if the Spaniards can gather the resources needed to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We do not owe Bellerin a favour, so we should earn good money from his sale.

His form on loan in La Liga lasts season has made him valuable again, and it is only natural that we make some money from his sale.

Hopefully, a more serious suitor will soon emerge to add him to their squad.

