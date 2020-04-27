Arsenal transfer hopes lifted as PSG identifies replacement for Layvin Kurzawa

PSG has handed Arsenal a boost as they consider making Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon a target to replace Arsenal target, Layvin Kurzawa reports the Daily Mail.

The French side is looking at a future without Kurzawa who has emerged as a top target for Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners want the defender, who will be a free agent in the summer, as they look to add quality to their squad on a limited budget.

Kurzawa has fallen out of favour at the Parc des Princes and he is almost certain to play for a new team next season.

In a gesture that shows that they have completely given up on keeping him beyond this season, the Frenchmen have made Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon a target.

The left-back has been on loan at Sevilla this season, as they cannot guarantee him playing times at the Bernabeu.

He would also struggle to break into the first team next season as Ferland Mendy and Marcelo remain ahead of him. PSG hope to convince him to join them as he would get more games under Thomas Tuchel.

The same report also claims that Arteta will still have to battle with Liverpool and Barcelona for the signature of Kurzawa.

The defender reportedly favours a move to Barcelona, but he might struggle for game time in Catalonia as well.