Arsenal transfer in doubt as club await injury news after forced substitution

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a deal to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus this month, either on loan or a more permanent deal, but he now appears to have picked up an injury of sorts.
The midfielder was named in the starting line-up for the Old Lady this evening as they took on Udinese in Serie A, but he began to struggle with an unknown injury after the initial 30 minutes, and while he completed the half, he was replaced by Manuel Locatelli during the break as seen live on BT Sport.
His appearance in the tie may well have downplayed our chances of landing his signature regardless, with clubs tending to opt against playing stars who are close to leaving for various reasons, with the possibility of injury high on that list of reasons for not risking players close to an exit.
We will now await news on his potential injury, although it wouldn’t surprise me if we were now looking at alternative options with the player seemingly being given a chance to impress, with Arthur playing a part in the build-up to Paulo Dybala’s initial goal.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. I don’t even want Arthur to join Arsenal. I’m not convinced he has ever showed a level of consistency that is worthy of the price-tag he has is talked of, nor do I believe he is a scratch on either Granit Xhaka or Thomas Partey.
If we are bringing in a senior option in midfield, he needs to give us something different and be of the right level, and I just don’t see that from the Brazilian.
Patrick
Denilson 2.0 ?
Not a scratch on Granit Xhaka ? Are you for real ?
Loan deal is the go. Then we can try before buying. We did that with Ceballos and Odegaard and passed on Ceballos and brought Odegaard after seeing him play.
As I know you’re a stickler for the facts(lol), we actually didn’t pass on Ceballos, after his first loan, as we stupidly brought him back on loan a second time…in regards to Ode, the jury is still out on whether that was a good piece of business or not…loans are a joke unless there’s a clause included, especially for a team that’s supposedly in “rebuild” mode
Kallstrom, Suarez come to mind. If this fella was our target why didn’t we sign him New year’s Day when knew our players were leaving? Why did we let AMN leave?
If there is anyone that thinkd Xhaka is better than this guy, then we should not even be looking at him or those people need to look at Xhaka’s highlights and I’m not talking about the ones he puts in his hair like some confused teenager.
this didn’t really make sense from the get-go…fact remains we should have never let any midfielder go elsewhere before we had found and SIGNED a suitable replacement…that move alone should have stymied any attempt by our club to seek a postponement for the NLD