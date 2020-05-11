Gerson’s father has spoken about his future.

The father of exciting young Flamengo midfielder Gerson has spoken about his future and confirmed transfer interest from Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form lately, despite previously flopping in a spell in Europe with Roma.

Now back in his native Brazil, Gerson has impressed once again and could earn himself another chance on the biggest stage.

Speaking to ESPN, Gerson’s father confirmed interest from Arsenal, as well as from Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund.

Additional information from the Metro claims the Brazil Under-20 international came close to joining Spurs in January, but his asking price of €30million put our north London rivals off the move.

It remains to be seen if we’ll be willing to pay that much, but midfield is a position we could definitely do with strengthening.

If Gerson fulfils his potential, he could be an ideal upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira in the middle of the park next season.