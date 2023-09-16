Arsenal transfer is voted the worst of the summer

Football agents, who play a significant role in brokering deals for clubs, have reportedly voted on the worst summer transfers in the Premier League. According to a report in The Sun, they have selected Arsenal’s acquisition of Kai Havertz as the worst signing of the summer, receiving six votes.

This assessment is surprising given Havertz’s reputation as a talented player, but it’s essential to remember that opinions on player performances can vary widely. Chelsea’s signing of Moises Caicedo was voted the second-worst transfer with five votes, while Mason Mount’s move from Chelsea to Manchester United was ranked as the third-worst summer transfer according to these agents’ votes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is still too early to give a verdict on the transfer of Havertz and it is baffling that everyone has already made their judgement.

He has not yet completed half a season at the club, so we should be more relaxed for now.

