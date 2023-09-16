Arsenal transfer is voted the worst of the summer

Football agents, who play a significant role in brokering deals for clubs, have reportedly voted on the worst summer transfers in the Premier League. According to a report in The Sun, they have selected Arsenal’s acquisition of Kai Havertz as the worst signing of the summer, receiving six votes.
This assessment is surprising given Havertz’s reputation as a talented player, but it’s essential to remember that opinions on player performances can vary widely. Chelsea’s signing of Moises Caicedo was voted the second-worst transfer with five votes, while Mason Mount’s move from Chelsea to Manchester United was ranked as the third-worst summer transfer according to these agents’ votes.
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is still too early to give a verdict on the transfer of Havertz and it is baffling that everyone has already made their judgement.
He has not yet completed half a season at the club, so we should be more relaxed for now.
JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…
I’m beginning to feel sorry for Havertz
Let’s hope he proves himself as it’s not doing him or the club any good having such negativity
What were the criteria used for the voting ? You can’t just sit in a room and come out with a scattering stuff like that.